K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €14.46 ($15.88) and last traded at €13.30 ($14.61). Approximately 5,211,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.27 ($14.58).
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.
