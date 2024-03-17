Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 53,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $130.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

