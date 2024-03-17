Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 352550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

