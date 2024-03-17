Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Lion Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.12.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.37 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.57%.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lion
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.