LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,835. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.91 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.