Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 320 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 42.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

