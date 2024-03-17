Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $204.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $205.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

