Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1,313.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

View Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.23 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.