Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 111 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

