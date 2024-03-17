Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 197 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

STT opened at $72.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.