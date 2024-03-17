Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 20 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,563 shares of company stock valued at $99,646,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $686.99 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.