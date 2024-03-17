Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,145.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

