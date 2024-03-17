Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,179 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.