Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,926 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
NYSE:DD opened at $73.43 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
