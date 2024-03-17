Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 72 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $259.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

