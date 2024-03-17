Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 288,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,475,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $263.28 and a 52 week high of $427.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

