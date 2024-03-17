Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,475,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $263.28 and a 52-week high of $427.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

