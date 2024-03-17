Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 288,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $24,475,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $263.28 and a twelve month high of $427.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

