Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $263.28 and a 52 week high of $427.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

