Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.36

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 28812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

