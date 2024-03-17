Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,641 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

