Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $686.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.68. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,563 shares of company stock valued at $99,646,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.