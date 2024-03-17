NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.39

NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
NeXplore Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.
About NeXplore
NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeXplore
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for NeXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.