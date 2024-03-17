Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.