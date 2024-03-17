ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

