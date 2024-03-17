ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

