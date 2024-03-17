Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Shares Down 1.4%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $70.00. 1,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Paul Mueller Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.59%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

