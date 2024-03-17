Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.