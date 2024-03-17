Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

