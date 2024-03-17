Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 156,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 405,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.