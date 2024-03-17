Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

