Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVTY opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

