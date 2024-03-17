Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,311 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

