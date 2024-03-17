Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,174 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.96.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

