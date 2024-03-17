Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,914 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.92 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

