Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,253 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 57,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

