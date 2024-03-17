Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 566,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 703,117 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

