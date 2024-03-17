Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $129.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

