Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

BDX opened at $236.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

