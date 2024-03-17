Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 476.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

