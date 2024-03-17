Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

