Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $175.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

