Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

