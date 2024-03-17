Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.