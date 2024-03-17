Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,612,448 shares of company stock worth $12,428,405 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

