Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

