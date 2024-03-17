Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

