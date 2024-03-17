Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.03. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.50 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

