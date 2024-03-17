Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $244.65.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

