Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

